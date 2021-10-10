Mumbai: Cocaine worth over Rs 15 lakh seized, Nigerian man held

A 28-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested in suburban Malad here and 151 grams of cocaine, worth over Rs 15 lakh, was seized from him, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Godwin Ajah Chukwu, was caught on Friday night at Marve Road locality, where he had come to deliver the banned drug, an official of Malwani police station said.

The man was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that further investigation into the case was underway.

