General consulate of Belarus in New York to suspend operations - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:31 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The general consulate of Belarus in New York will suspended operations from Oct. 21, Russia's RIA news agency cited Belarus' foreign ministry as saying on Monday.
It added that the consulate will be closed at the demand of the United States' authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States'
- Belarus
- New York
- Russia
Advertisement