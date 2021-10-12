Chronology of Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner, HC's dismissal of PIL against it
- Country:
- India
The following is the chronology of events in a case challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner with the Delhi High Court dismissing the plea: * Jul 27, 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs, appoints Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner. Grants Asthana inter-cadre deputation and extension of service by one year.
* Aug 6: NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' moves SC challenging the appointment on various grounds.
* Aug 17: Lawyer Sadre Alam files PIL in Delhi HC challenging the appointment of Asthana.
* Aug18: Delhi HC bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel hears the plea, refuses to issue notice.
* Aug 25: SC hears NGO's plea, asks HC to decide the PIL pending before it preferably within two weeks.
* Sep 1: Delhi HC issues notice on PIL, seeks response from the Centre and Asthana.
* Sept 27: Delhi HC reserves verdict on Alam's PIL against the appointment.
* Oct 12: Delhi HC dismisses the PIL.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi zoo gets 3 lions from Gujarat
Filing PILs industry in itself, Centre tells HC on challenge to Asthana's appointment as Delhi CP
Gujarat Cong MLAs pay tribute to COVID-19 victims, then walkout from Assembly
Gujarat assembly passes bill to stop affiliation of grant-in-aid colleges with pvt varsities
Gujarat: Fishermen advised against venturing too close to IMBL with Pakistan