Chronology of Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner, HC's dismissal of PIL against it

The following is the chronology of events in a case challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner with the Delhi High Court dismissing the plea: * Jul 27, 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs, appoints Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner. Grants Asthana inter-cadre deputation and extension of service by one year.

* Aug 6: NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' moves SC challenging the appointment on various grounds.

* Aug 17: Lawyer Sadre Alam files PIL in Delhi HC challenging the appointment of Asthana.

* Aug18: Delhi HC bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel hears the plea, refuses to issue notice.

* Aug 25: SC hears NGO's plea, asks HC to decide the PIL pending before it preferably within two weeks.

* Sep 1: Delhi HC issues notice on PIL, seeks response from the Centre and Asthana.

* Sept 27: Delhi HC reserves verdict on Alam's PIL against the appointment.

* Oct 12: Delhi HC dismisses the PIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)