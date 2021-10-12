Left Menu

Chronology of Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner, HC's dismissal of PIL against it

Chronology of Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner, HC's dismissal of PIL against it
The following is the chronology of events in a case challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner with the Delhi High Court dismissing the plea: * Jul 27, 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs, appoints Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner. Grants Asthana inter-cadre deputation and extension of service by one year.

* Aug 6: NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' moves SC challenging the appointment on various grounds.

* Aug 17: Lawyer Sadre Alam files PIL in Delhi HC challenging the appointment of Asthana.

* Aug18: Delhi HC bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel hears the plea, refuses to issue notice.

* Aug 25: SC hears NGO's plea, asks HC to decide the PIL pending before it preferably within two weeks.

* Sep 1: Delhi HC issues notice on PIL, seeks response from the Centre and Asthana.

* Sept 27: Delhi HC reserves verdict on Alam's PIL against the appointment.

* Oct 12: Delhi HC dismisses the PIL.

