Mitsui Sumitomo reports delay in international money transfers due to IT failure
Mitsui Sumitomo bank, part of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, reported a delay in international money transfers due to an IT systems failure on Tuesday.
The bank is looking into the cause of the failure and trying to rectify the situation, according to broadcaster NHK.
