Left Menu

Maha: Thane man loses over Rs 12.5 lakh in online fraud

A 23-year-old man from Maharashtras Thane city was allegedly cheated of over Rs 12.5 lakh on online trading applications, police said on Tuesday.The matter came to light when the victim, a resident of Davle Nagar, lodged a complaint in this regard at Vartak Nagar police station, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:41 IST
Maha: Thane man loses over Rs 12.5 lakh in online fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly cheated of over Rs 12.5 lakh on online trading applications, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when the victim, a resident of Davle Nagar, lodged a complaint in this regard at Vartak Nagar police station, an official said. As per the complaint, the victim, who frequented several online trading portals, was wooed by schemes that promised good returns on investment, the official said. The victim invested Rs 12.53 lakh using different trading applications, and realised that he had been cheated when the amount got deducted from this account, but he did not receive any acknowledgment for the investment, he said. The cyber cell of the city police managed to retrieve a sum of Rs 5.24 lakh before it could be diverted, the official said, adding that the police are investigating to recover the rest of the money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021