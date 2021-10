BRIEF-Islamic Development Bank Markets $1.5 bln 5-Year Sukuk

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* ISLAMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK MARKETS 5-YEAR DOLLAR SUKUK AT AROUND 27 BPS OVER MID-SWAPS, DEAL SIZE EXPECTED AT $1.5 BILLION - DOCUMENT

