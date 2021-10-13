Left Menu

3 booked for illegal cultivation of cannabis in J-K's Ramban

During a spot inspection by the team along with the concerned executive magistrate, it was found that cannabis plants were being illegally cultivated over a large area, they said.After getting the magisterial orders on the spot and following the necessary legal procedures, the illegally cultivated cannabis plants were destroyed, they said.

Three people have been booked for illegal cultivation of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Wednesday.

The cannabis was destroyed by police on Wednesday, they said.

Information was received that a person Tirath Singh, from Demote area of the district and two others, Hemraj and Amar Singh, has been clandestinely cultivating cannabis in their fields, the police said.

On the basis of this, cases were registered against the three men at Ramban police station. A special team of police was constituted. During a spot inspection by the team along with the concerned executive magistrate, it was found that cannabis plants were being illegally cultivated over a large area, they said.

After getting the magisterial orders on the spot and following the necessary legal procedures, the illegally cultivated cannabis plants were destroyed, they said.

