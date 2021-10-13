Left Menu

Top JeM terrorist commander killed in Pulwama in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Top terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area of Awantipora, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said an encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorist has been identified as Sham Sofi who was a top JeM commander.

''Top JeM Commander #terrorist Sham Sofi killed in Tral #Encounter,'' the IGP said on Kashmir Zone Police's Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

