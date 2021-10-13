Left Menu

Poland's Kaczynski to quit government post, focus on party leadership - PAP

The leader of Poland's nationalist ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will resign from his government post at the beginning of 2022, state-run news agency PAP reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. Although widely seen as Poland's de facto ruler, Kaczynski, 72, serves in the government as deputy prime minister responsible for national security and defence, a post he took up in October 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:00 IST
Poland's Kaczynski to quit government post, focus on party leadership - PAP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Poland

The leader of Poland's nationalist ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will resign from his government post at the beginning of 2022, state-run news agency PAP reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Although widely seen as Poland's de facto ruler, Kaczynski, 72, serves in the government as deputy prime minister responsible for national security and defense, a post he took up in October 2020. Kaczynski informed PiS lawmakers of his decision at a meeting of the parliamentary party on Wednesday and said he needed to devote more time to his post as party leader, PAP reported.

PiS spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment. Poland's right-wing governing party remains ahead in opinion polls, thanks partly to its generous social benefit programs, despite a deepening conflict with the European Union over the rule of law, LGBT rights and media freedoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021