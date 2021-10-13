Poland's Kaczynski to quit government post, focus on party leadership - PAP

The leader of Poland's nationalist ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will resign from his government post at the beginning of 2022, state-run news agency PAP reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Although widely seen as Poland's de facto ruler, Kaczynski, 72, serves in the government as deputy prime minister responsible for national security and defense, a post he took up in October 2020. Kaczynski informed PiS lawmakers of his decision at a meeting of the parliamentary party on Wednesday and said he needed to devote more time to his post as party leader, PAP reported.

PiS spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment. Poland's right-wing governing party remains ahead in opinion polls, thanks partly to its generous social benefit programs, despite a deepening conflict with the European Union over the rule of law, LGBT rights and media freedoms.

