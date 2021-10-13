Left Menu

Huge crocodile rescued from irrigation canal in Odisha

After spotting the reptile in the irrigation canal, locals informed personnel of the forest department who rescued it in a swift operation. Such incidents are mostly recorded during the monsoon and winter months, the nesting season of the estuarine crocodiles.The department is prioritising the safety of local people.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A ten-feet -long estuarine crocodile was rescued by forest personnel from an irrigation canal in Kendrapara district on Wednesday. The croc had sneaked into the canal at Padmanabhpur village near Bhitarkanika national park, a forest department official said. After spotting the reptile in the irrigation canal, locals informed personnel of the forest department who rescued it in a swift operation. On September 20, an estuarine crocodile that had strayed into a community pond at Vektakola village to eat fish and aquatic species had been caught alive by forest personnel.

The crocodile was later released in the Baunsagadi rivulet, the habitat of these reptiles, forest officials had said. Such incidents are mostly recorded during the monsoon and winter months, the nesting season of the estuarine crocodiles.

"The department is prioritising the safety of local people. People need to remain watchful and vigilant. They should ensure their safety by keeping a safe distance from crocodile-infested water bodies. "The bathing ghats in the river-side villages have been covered with protective bamboo barricades. Advisories have been issued to people to take bath in the barricaded areas", said Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, J.D. Pati.

The salt-water crocodile population in Bhitarkanika has increased from 96 in 1975 to 1,768 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

