Left Menu

Mob ransacks rly station along Odisha-Jharkhand border, five RPF personnel injured

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:18 IST
Mob ransacks rly station along Odisha-Jharkhand border, five RPF personnel injured
  • Country:
  • India

Five RPF personnel were injured, two of them severely, and properties worth crores of rupees were damaged when around 200 miscreants, equipped with weapons, ransacked Banspani station, on Jharkhand-Odisha border, a statement issued by the South Eastern Railway said.

The mob had taken exception to the alleged excessive use of force by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on a local youth, which apparently led to his death, according to villagers who live nearby.

The miscreants, armed with spade, shovel, digging bar, knife, and other weapons, attacked the station master at Banspani station, under Chakradharpur Division of SER, around 8.25 pm on Tuesday, and then went on the rampage, damaging railway assets and official documents.

The station master along with all other staff on duty managed to flee the premises, the statement issued by the SER on Wednesday said.

The mob then proceeded towards the RPF barrack and attacked the personnel there with sharp weapons, leaving five of them injured.

All five personnel were shifted to Disco hospital in Joda.

Later, the doctors there referred the two severely injured to Tata Main Hospital as their condition turned critical.

The police arrived at the station only after two hours and took the situation under control.

Asked about the reason behind the incident, a senior official of Chakradharpur division of SER, said the ''body of a drug addict was found near railway tracks, which was subsequently handed over to his family members but the local residents held RPF personnel responsible for the death''.

Officials further stated that people from a nearby slum often attempted to steal coal from loading points, and the RPF personnel usually drove them away, angering them.

A local police officer said cases under various section of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder) have been registered against the miscreants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021