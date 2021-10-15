Left Menu

5 held for hurling bomb at Odisha BJP MLA's vehicle

Odisha Police on Thursday arrested five people for allegedly hurling country-made bombs on the vehicle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Manjhi in Kendujhar district.

Odisha Police on Thursday arrested five people for attacking BJP MLA. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Police on Thursday arrested five people for allegedly hurling country-made bombs on the vehicle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Manjhi in Kendujhar district. According to Superintendent of Police, Kendujhar, Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, the attack on Majhi was a fallout of some financial disputes and personal issues.

On the other hand, MLA Mohan Majhi alleged there is a conspiracy to hide the truth and demanded the removal of SP. He also sought Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intervention in the case for further investigation.

One of the accused told police that the MLA had promised him to give some tenders or works but he did not receive anything, therefore, he attempted to throw a bomb on him twice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

