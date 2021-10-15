Maha: Cops find complaint about Rs 78 lakh robbery false; 2 booked
a 21-year-old man and his employer had lodged a complaint in Narpoli police station that four people stopped the former and an associate at Kamathghar-Anjur Phata and took away at knife-point Rs 78 lakh cash they were carrying, Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde said.The cash was from the trade collection, the 21-year-old man and his employer had told police at the time.
Two people have been booked for allegedly filing a false police complaint about a Rs 78 lakh robbery in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Friday.
On October 3. a 21-year-old man and his employer had lodged a complaint in Narpoli police station that four people stopped the former and an associate at Kamathghar-Anjur Phata and took away at knife-point Rs 78 lakh cash they were carrying, Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde said.
''The cash was from the trade collection, the 21-year-old man and his employer had told police at the time. A probe revealed the complaint was fake. It was found that the 21-year-old man's associate owed Rs 20 lakh to the employer. To avoid making payment, the two came up with this story,'' he said.
