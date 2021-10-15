Left Menu

Maha: Cops find complaint about Rs 78 lakh robbery false; 2 booked

a 21-year-old man and his employer had lodged a complaint in Narpoli police station that four people stopped the former and an associate at Kamathghar-Anjur Phata and took away at knife-point Rs 78 lakh cash they were carrying, Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde said.The cash was from the trade collection, the 21-year-old man and his employer had told police at the time.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:26 IST
Maha: Cops find complaint about Rs 78 lakh robbery false; 2 booked
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been booked for allegedly filing a false police complaint about a Rs 78 lakh robbery in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Friday.

On October 3. a 21-year-old man and his employer had lodged a complaint in Narpoli police station that four people stopped the former and an associate at Kamathghar-Anjur Phata and took away at knife-point Rs 78 lakh cash they were carrying, Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde said.

''The cash was from the trade collection, the 21-year-old man and his employer had told police at the time. A probe revealed the complaint was fake. It was found that the 21-year-old man's associate owed Rs 20 lakh to the employer. To avoid making payment, the two came up with this story,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021