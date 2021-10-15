Mexico president to meet U.S. climate adviser Kerry near Guatemala
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:51 IST
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet U.S. climate adviser John Kerry on Monday near Mexico's southern border with Guatemala where the two men are expected to discuss a major tree-planting program championed by the Mexican leader.
Lopez Obrador made the announcement on Friday at his regular morning news conference.
