3 killed, 9 injured after coming in contact with live wire in Jharkhand
Three labourers, including two women, were killed and nine others injured after they came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire in Jharkhands Gumla district, police said on Saturday.The incident took place on Friday in Dumartoli Mohalla when the labourers, carrying a concrete mixture machine, touched the live wire that was hanging loose, they said.Two of them died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences RIMS, Ranchi, on Saturday, a police officer said.
Three labourers, including two women, were killed and nine others injured after they came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday in Dumartoli Mohalla when the labourers, carrying a concrete mixture machine, touched the live wire that was hanging loose, they said.
Two of them died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on Saturday, a police officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment at Gumla Sadar Hospital and RIMS, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Gumla Shishir Kumar Sinha has announced ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Chandra Lal said an investigation is underway.
