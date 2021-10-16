Left Menu

Teenager armed with Lego gun triggers alarm in southern Germany

A teenager triggered a large scale police operation after a restaurant owner mistook a toy gun he was carrying for a real weapon. According to media reports, several patrol cars as well as federal police were drafted in to stop the teenager.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 16-10-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 14:57 IST
Teenager armed with Lego gun triggers alarm in southern Germany
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A teenager triggered a large scale police operation after a restaurant owner mistook a toy gun he was carrying for a real weapon. A witness raised the alarm after seeing the 15 year old, who was wearing a camouflage outfit and holding what appeared to be a rifle, running up and down the street in the southern German town of Lindau.

"Of course, we had to go immediately," an officer from Lindau police told Lindauer Zeitung. According to media reports, several patrol cars as well as federal police were drafted in to stop the teenager. The boy, who has not been named, was found to be armed not with a real weapon but a gun made from Lego bricks. He has now been charged, Austrian news agency APA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

