Left Menu

Fatima Banoo becomes first person in Kargil to receive 'Ladakh resident' certificate

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:26 IST
Fatima Banoo becomes first person in Kargil to receive 'Ladakh resident' certificate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fatima Banoo, a resident of Choskore village, became the first person in Kargil to receive the 'Ladakh resident' certificate as local authorities held special camps for issuance of the document across the district on Monday, officials said.

Kargil Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tsering Motup issued the first resident certificate at the tehsildar office here, they said.

Nearly three months after reserving all subordinate services for the local residents, the Ladakh administration on September 4 issued an order to temporarily define 'residents of Union territory' for the purpose of appointment to all the non-gazetted posts borne on the establishment of any department or service.

According to the Ladakh Resident Certificate Order 2021, any person who possesses a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority in Leh and Kargil or belongs to a category of persons who would have been eligible to be issued PRC by the competent authority would be eligible to receive the 'Resident Certificate'.

Ladakh was made a separate UT on August 5, 2019, when the central government divided the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs and revoked its special status under Article 370. PRC or state subject was the proof of residence of a citizen of Jammu and Kashmir prior to August 5, 2019 development.

Congratulating the people of Kargil for getting the resident certificates, the ADC said special camps have been held in all tehsildar offices in the district for issuance of the resident certificates on Monday.

According to a recent order, he said the Ladakh administration has authorized the tehsildars concerned as the competent authority to issue the resident certificate.

''The process of issuance of certificates will continue at all tehsildar offices in the district during the coming days,'' the ADC said.

On the directions of the Kargil deputy commissioner, Motup said special camps would also be organized by the tehsildars in different parts of the district in close coordination with the Panchayati Raj Institution members and village heads, especially in the remote and far off areas to impart awareness to the locals and to facilitate them in the issuance of the resident certificates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021