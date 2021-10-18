Left Menu

4 more nabbed over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, total 10 arrests

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:05 IST
The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday apprehended four more persons over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, taking the number of arrests in the episode to 10, said officials.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the October 3 violence during a farmers’ protest in the Tikonia area of the district, with the incident snowballing into a major political controversy over the alleged involvement of a Union minister's son, who is among those arrested in the case.

“Four persons were arrested on Monday by the Crime Branch of the Lakhimpur Kheri police along with the SWAT team. The SIT investigators and other senior officials are interrogating the accused and further probe is underway,” the UP police said in a statement.

Those held have been identified as Sumit Jaiswal, Shishi Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam and Nandan Singh Bisht, the police said.

