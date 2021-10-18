Left Menu

Man accused of spitting on chapatis gets bail

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:42 IST
Man accused of spitting on chapatis gets bail
  • Country:
  • India

A cook at an eatery here, accused of spitting on chapatis before baking them in the oven, was released on bail on Monday.

Tameezuddin, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, was arrested on Sunday under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Circle Officer Mahipal singh said.

He got bail from the city magistrate's court, Singh said.

The incident came into the limelight after a video that went viral on Saturday, showed the cook spitting on uncooked chapati.

Some workers of Hindu Raksha Dal under the aegis of Gaurav Shishodia, state convener of the religious outfit, reached the eatery located near Bhatia turn and got it closed.

An FIR was lodged against the owner Shadab and Sahil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021