Sukhbir Badal condemns Channi over BSF issue

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for allegedly “downplaying” the dangers posed by the Centre's move to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force.

The Union government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Talking to reporters, the SAD president said, “Channi is speaking with a forked tongue on extension of the BSF deployment in Punjab. On the one hand he says there is no need to spread panic while on the other he offers an all-party meet.” He said the very purpose of calling an all-party meeting as proposed by Channi has been defeated by this assertion.

The chief minister should understand that he has made any such all-party meeting irrelevant by dismissing the danger posed by the central move, Badal said. “In fact it seems Channi is trying to spread the Centre's narrative that the move is not a major violation of the state's autonomy,” he said.

Badal said that “it appears that Channi is only making a show of protest after facing a public backlash. He has spoken up only after being cornered, the SAD leader said. He should first explain why he agreed to the proposal in the first place when he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 5, Badal said. Channi should also tell why he has not held any concrete protest on this issue till now, he said.

Badal said the SAD had taken a principled stand on this issue as it would “weaken” the cause of federalism. “We also feel the move presents a threat of repression in border areas. Channi should tell Punjabis if this is otherwise. Already Punjabis are apprehensive as to why senior police officers have started reporting to the BSF,” he said. Instead of correcting this narrative, the chief minister is trying to accuse the SAD of provoking people, Badal claimed. “I would like to set the record straight. SAD has always behaved responsibly,” he said. “If we allow central control over nearly one half of Punjab, it will only lead to increased tensions in the region. Channi should understand the gravity of the situation instead of trying to downplay it,” Badal said.

