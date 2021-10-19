Left Menu

ISKCON urges Bangladesh govt to take steps against perpetrators of violence

PTI | Mayapur | Updated: 19-10-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 00:48 IST
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Monday appealed to the Bangladesh government to take strict action against the perpetrators of violence, arrange for the security of the minorities and restore peace there.

Two ISKCON devotees were among those killed in the recent attacks on Hindu temples in the neighbouring country and prayers were held for the departed souls at the order's global headquarters at Mayapur in West Bengal's Nadia district during the day.

''The worldwide devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) are deeply shocked and saddened by the recent series of violent events directed against the Hindu community, including our own ISKCON temples,'' Co-Director of ISKCON Mayapur, Vrajavilas Dasa, said in a statement.

More than 7000 ISKCON devotees from 82 countries including Australia, France, South Africa, England, America, Russia, China, Italy, South Korea and Japan assembled at the global headquarters and protested against the violence in Bangladesh, it said.

''Between Oct 13 and 15 many temples, shops, and homes were attacked. Temples and private properties were vandalised, set on fire and destroyed, and we lost two of our dear devotees. We express our gratitude for the recent statements of support for the Hindu community by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina,'' Dasa said.

ISKCON has been organising interfaith festivals on a regular basis, a spokesperson of the organisation said.

