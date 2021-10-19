Left Menu

Police registers case against four people for gang-raping woman in Thane

Thane police on Tuesday registered a case against four people for allegedly gang-raping a 26-yer-old woman in Thane, informed the police.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:50 IST
Police registers case against four people for gang-raping woman in Thane
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Thane police on Tuesday registered a case against four people for allegedly gang-raping a 26-yer-old woman in Thane, informed the police.

As per the Thane police, the case has been registered at Kasarvadavali police station under sections 376, 376 (d), 377, 354, 420, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

No accused has been arrested in the case, informed the Police. (ANI)

