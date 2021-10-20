Left Menu

Indore: MLA's son accused of rape absconding, cops question brother

Indore police on Tuesday questioned the younger son of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Murli Morwal in connection with an alleged rape case against his elder brother.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 08:43 IST
Indore: MLA's son accused of rape absconding, cops question brother
Jyoti Sharma, in-charge of Mahila Police Station, Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore police on Tuesday questioned the younger son of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Murli Morwal in connection with an alleged rape case against his elder brother. According to the police, the MLA's son elder son Karan Morwal has been absconding for over six months to evade arrest in the case.

"Many attempts have been made to arrest Karan Morwal who is an accused in the rape case of a woman worker of Congress party in Indore, but we could not find him. We have brought the brother of the accused for questioning. We will arrest the accused soon," Jyoti Sharma, in charge of Mahila Police Station, told media persons yesterday. She further informed that several places have been raided in search of the accused including his residence, farmhouse and other places.

"We have also increased the reward money for providing information on the accused from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000," said Sharma. "The police received a tip-off today and based on that, we raided a place but he was nowhere to be found. So we brought his younger brother (Shivam) for interrogation as he might know his brother's whereabouts," she added.

Subsequently, the Congress MLA also arrived at the police station and held talks with the officials on the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021