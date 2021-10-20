New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees - WSJ
Reuters | New York | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:41 IST
New York City will require that all of its municipal workforces get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to announce order on Wednesday, the report said https://on.wsj.com/3n40fdO, adding that city workers need to get their first shot by Oct. 29 or potentially lose their jobs.
