New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees - WSJ

New York City will require that all of its municipal workforces get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to announce order on Wednesday, the report said https://on.wsj.com/3n40fdO, adding that city workers need to get their first shot by Oct. 29 or potentially lose their jobs.

