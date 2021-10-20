NATO will still seek channels with Russia despite spy dispute

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance would still need to talk to Russia after Moscow suspended its diplomatic mission to the alliance.

"The relationship between NATO and Russia is now at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War. For us, that's actually not an argument against dialogue," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

