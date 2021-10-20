Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in J-K, arrests 4 terror associates in terrorism conspiracy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested four alleged terror associates in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case, an official said.

The searches were carried out at 11 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Suhail Ahmad Thokar of Kulgam; Kamran Ashraf Reshi, Rayid Bashir and Hanan Gulzar Dar from Srinagar, have been arrested by the premier investigation agency, the NIA official said.

The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir along with other major cities by cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates including The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) among others, the NIA official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered the case on October 10 and has so far arrested nine accused.

The searches have led to the recovery and seizure of electronic devices and incriminating jehadi documents/ Posters among others, the official said.

The four accused are terror associates/OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

