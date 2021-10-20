Man with live hand grenade arrested in J&K

Security forces foiled a terror plot by arresting a man with a live hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Based on the inputs about inimical elements planning to cause disturbance through handlers to carry out grenade blast, a joint check point was established by a team of Army and CRPF at the Drabshalla Thathri area, they said.

During a search of vehicles and passengers, the security forces noticed a suspicious movement of one person who was trying to evade checking and frisking, they added.

However, alert Jawans immediately overpowered him and on frisking, one hand grenade was recovered from his possession, they said.

The arrested person has been identified as Sohail Ahmed Bhat of Bathri Gandoh village of Doda district, they said.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at police station Kishtwar and further investigation taken up, they said.

Bhat is an over ground worker (OGW) of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, sources said.

