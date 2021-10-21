Left Menu

Karnataka: 20 villages of Kalaburagi district achieve 100 pc vaccination

The District Health Official (DHO) of Kalaburagi S Ganjalkhed said that around 20 villages in his district have achieved 100 per cent vaccination of the eligible population.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-10-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 06:54 IST
S Ganjalkhed, District Health Officer of Kalaburagi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The District Health Official (DHO) of Kalaburagi S Ganjalkhed said that around 20 villages in his district have achieved 100 per cent vaccination of the eligible population. Further, he also claimed that around 162 villages have achieved 90 per cent vaccination whereas around 340 villages have achieved 80 per cent vaccination of the eligible population.

"In around 20 villages of our district, we've achieved 100 per cent vaccination of 18 years and above. In 162 villages, we've vaccinated more than 90 per cent of the eligible population and in 340 villages we've inoculated more than 80 per cent of the eligible population," said S Ganjalkhed, DHO, Kalaburagi. As per an official release, 99.12 cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

