Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

Toyota believes in "diversity of drivetrains" to give customers different tools to reduce CO2, Pratt said. "It's not for us to predict which solution is the best or say only this will work," Pratt said during a discussion of electric vehicles.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 23:26 IST
Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Toyota believes in "diversity of drivetrains" to give customers different tools to reduce CO2, Pratt said.

"It's not for us to predict which solution is the best or say only this will work," Pratt said during a discussion of electric vehicles. Government incentives should be aimed at reducing carbon emissions, not picking which car technology is the best way to achieve those goals, he said.

