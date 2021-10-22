Left Menu

Police: Fired grain elevator worker shot 3 people, killing 2

He returned around 2 pm with a handgun and shot three people, the patrol said.Another employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and shot Hoskinson, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the patrol.One of the victims shot by Hoskinson died at the scene.

PTI | Superior | Updated: 22-10-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 08:53 IST
Police: Fired grain elevator worker shot 3 people, killing 2
  • Country:
  • Italy

A man who had been fired from a grain elevator in Nebraska on Thursday returned with a gun and shot three people, killing two, before he was shot and killed by another employee, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The patrol said the shooting occurred at the Agrex Elevator in Superior, a town in southeast Nebraska near the Kansas border.

A preliminary investigation showed that Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior, was fired from the grain elevator on Thursday. He returned around 2 pm with a handgun and shot three people, the patrol said.

Another employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and shot Hoskinson, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the patrol.

One of the victims shot by Hoskinson died at the scene. Another was flown to a hospital in Lincoln and died later Thursday. The third person was treated and released at a hospital in Superior.

The investigation is continuing. No names of the victims or any further details were immediately released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021