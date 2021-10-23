Left Menu

Prosecutor: Woman charged with killing 4 had other targets

A woman was charged Friday with killing her father, sister and two handymen in mid-Michigan, two days after bodies were found in a rural county.Judy Boyer had a journal with names of other people whom she wanted to kill, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis told a judge.Clearly, the public is still at danger should she be released on bond, said Ambrozaitis, who didnt disclose a motive for the four deaths.Bond was set at 1 million.

PTI | Clare | Updated: 23-10-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 04:01 IST
A woman was charged Friday with killing her father, sister and two handymen in mid-Michigan, two days after bodies were found in a rural county.

Judy Boyer had a journal with names of other people whom she wanted to kill, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis told a judge.

“Clearly, the public is still at danger should she be released on bond,'' said Ambrozaitis, who didn't disclose a motive for the four deaths.

Bond was set at $1 million. A not-guilty plea was entered on Boyer's behalf after she didn't respond when Judge Joshua Farrell asked if she understood the murder charges, MLive.com reported.

Her lawyers said she understood her rights.

The victims were Henry Boyer, 85, daughter Patricia Boyer, 61, Zachary Salminen, 36, and Wade Bacon, 39. All were shot Wednesday at the Boyer home in Grant Township.

Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof, the prosecutor said.

Bacon was “helping an elderly man with household fixes before winter settled in,” sister Wrae Bacon said on a GoFundMe page. He ”died doing what he always did: helping others.'' Judy Boyer, 54, lived across the street. A nephew was charged with being an accessory after the shootings.

Clare is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

