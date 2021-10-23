Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests man from Bihar for forging Parliament pass

The police received a complaint that a Lok Sabha pass for the personal secretary of a Member of Parliament had been prepared in the name of Babloo Kumar Arya without the recommendation of MP concerned, they said. It was revealed that the forged pass was prepared after editing the Lok Sabha pass which was issued to a person named Jyoti Bhushan Kumar Bharti, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:22 IST
A 26-year-old man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly forging a pass required to enter Parliament complex to show-off and cheat people, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified Babloo Kumar Arya, a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar, they said. According to the police, the accused told them that he wanted to show off and also cheat people with the help of the forged pass. The police received a complaint that a Lok Sabha pass for the personal secretary of a Member of Parliament had been prepared in the name of Babloo Kumar Arya without the recommendation of MP concerned, they said. It was also learnt that Arya was neither the PA or PS to any MP nor his name was recommended for issuance of Lok Sabha pass, police said. As the pass could be used to enter in the Parliament and was a security threat, a case was registered and the investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said. It was revealed that the forged pass was prepared after editing the Lok Sabha pass which was issued to a person named Jyoti Bhushan Kumar Bharti, police said. It was also found that Arya knew Bharti and both belonged to Gopalganj in Bihar, the officer said. Thereafter, a team was sent to Gopalganj and Patna. They both were interrogated where Arya confessed to his crime and was arrested on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said. It was revealed that the pass was issued to Bharti for the period of June 18, 2019 to December 31, 2019, police said. Arya had taken the original pass from Bharti's pocket at his house at Gopalganj without his knowledge. He had forged the pass at a cyber cafe in Gopalganj after scanning the original pass and editing the details, police said. Arya completed his graduation from Chhapra University in Bihar in 2018. In 2011, he came in touch with Bharti who was also studying in Chhapra University. Bharti used to work as PA/PS to an MP, police added.

