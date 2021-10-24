Left Menu

Ghaziabad police move to slap Goonda Act on Yati Narsinghanand

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:27 IST
The Ghaziabad police has initiated the process of slapping the Goonda Act on Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, who was recently appointed the mahamandleshwar of influential Juna Akhara.

Police forwarded a file in this regard to the subdivisional magistrate for approval, after which it will sent to the district police chief and the DM for nod.

Saraswati had recently shared on his Facebook page his appointment as the mahamandleshwar of the Juna Akhara.

SSP Pawan Kumar told PTI that they initiated action keeping in mind his anti-social activities like manhandling, attempt to murder, use of derogatory language and obstructing police checking outside the temple.

Saraswati is becoming a danger for law and order of the district, the officer said.

Known for his controversial remarks, Saraswati had earlier this month had charged that a minor Muslim boy had been sent to snoop on him and in the boy's community, there are ''trained killers'' of his age.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media, Narsinghanand could be heard accusing the boy standing next to him of entering the temple premises to carry out a ''recce''.

Earlier, he had also called former president APJ Abdul Kalam a ''jihadi'', saying, ''Any Muslim in the top echelons of the country cannot be pro-India.'' He accused the late Kalam of ''supplying the formula of the atom bomb to Pakistan as DRDO chief''.

He was also booked around two months ago for derogatory remarks against women.

