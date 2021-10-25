Left Menu

Three Maoists killed in exchange of fire with security personnel in T'gana-Chhattisgarh border area

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:20 IST
Three Maoists killed in exchange of fire with security personnel in T'gana-Chhattisgarh border area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the ultras and security personnel in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border area on Monday, a police official said.

Citing preliminary information, he said bodies of three Maoists and some weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, were recovered after the exchange of fire in the border area of Mulugu district in Telangana and Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh early Monday.

It was a joint operation conducted by police of Chattisgarh, Mulugu district in Telangana and the CRPF. The operation was ongoing and further details were awaited, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021