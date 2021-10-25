Three Maoists killed in exchange of fire with security personnel in T'gana-Chhattisgarh border area

Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the ultras and security personnel in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border area on Monday, a police official said.

Citing preliminary information, he said bodies of three Maoists and some weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, were recovered after the exchange of fire in the border area of Mulugu district in Telangana and Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh early Monday.

It was a joint operation conducted by police of Chattisgarh, Mulugu district in Telangana and the CRPF. The operation was ongoing and further details were awaited, he said.

