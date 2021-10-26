Lebanon's Aoun urges government to resume meetings to reach agreement with IMF
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:36 IST
Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday urged the government to resume meetings in order to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Aoun also rejected political interference in the investigation into the Beirut blast, he said in a tweet.
