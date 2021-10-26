Left Menu

Myanmar says absence from ASEAN summit due to "denial" of junta officials

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:41 IST
Myanmar's ruling junta said on Tuesday it was not attending a regional summit because the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) did not invite officials from its government.

"Myanmar’s absence at the ASEAN Summits due to denial for the Head of State or Head of Government or his Ministerial level representation, does not intend to show its protest against ASEAN or to boycott ASEAN," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statemnt said on the first night of the summit.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing seized power from a civilian government in a military coup on Feb. 1. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

