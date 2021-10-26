Left Menu

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:21 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: Pak vs NZ
Pakistan Innings: Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Sodhi 33 Babar Azam b Southee 9 Fakhar Zaman lbw b Sodhi 11 Mohammad Hafeez c Conway b Santner 11 Shoaib Malik not out 26 Imad Wasim lbw b Boult 11 Asif Ali not out 27 Extras: (LB-2 W-5) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets from 18.4 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1/28 2/47 3/63 4/69 5/87 Bowling: Mitchell Santner 4-0-33-1, Tim Southee 4-0-25-1, Trent Boult 3.4-0-29-1, James Neesham 3-0-18-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-28-2.

