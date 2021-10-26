Govt accepts resignation of CEO-DMCS Raghvendra Singh

The Union government has accepted the resignation of Raghvendra Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (CEO-DMCS), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday.

His resignation has been accepted with effect from October 8, 2021, it said.

Singh, a 1983 batch IAS officer (retired) of West Bengal cadre, was in September 2019 appointed as the CEO-DMCS for three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the abolition of the post of CEO-DMCS and restoration of the post of Director General (DG), National Museum, the order said.

Partha Sarthi Sensharma, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, has been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Director-General, National Museum for a period of six months with effect from 13.10.2021, it said.

Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, has been given the additional charge of the post of Director, Nehru Memorial Museum arid Library (NMML) for a period of six months with effect from 12.10.2021, the order said.

