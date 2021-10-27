Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:32 IST
Commodity prices
Representative Image Image Credit: picpedia
Following are commodities prices: (Rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4,800-6,800, Medium 4,200-5,600, Jowar 1,800-2,600, Jaggery Cube 3,700-4,000, Jaggery Ball 4,500-4,600, Coriander Seed 11,000-13,000: Chillis Fine 27,000-30,000, Potato Big 1,600-1,900, Medium 1,100-1,300, Onion Big 2,500-3,500, Medium 1,500-2,500, Small 500-1,500, Tamarind 9,000-10,000, Garlic 400-900, Horsegram 3,400-4,400, Wheat 2,400-3,000, Turmeric 8,500-15,000, Turdhal 8,800-10,800, Green Gram Dhal 8,800-9,800, Black gram Dal 8,200-13,300, Bengal Gramdhal 6,000-7,200, Mustard 8,500-9,500, Gingelly 11,800-12,500, Sugar 3,400-3,600, Groundnut Seed 9,000-9,500: Copra 17,500-19,500.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1,600-1,800, Coconut oil (10kg) 2,000-2,400, Gingelly oil: 1,800-3,100, Ghee (5kg): 2,150-2,450.

