77 pc of eligible population partially inoculated against COVID-19 in India: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that 77 per cent of the eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose, while as many as 32 per cent people have received both the doses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:58 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that 77 per cent of the eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose, while as many as 32 per cent people have received both the doses. "More than 10 crores people haven't taken the second dose of vaccine," the Union Health Minister said while urging all eligible people to take the second dose of the vaccine.

Mandaviya also informed that the Centre is going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. "We've decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," he said.

"48 districts have been identified in the country where less than 50 per cent eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Special focus will be given in these districts during the special vaccination drive," he added. The Union Health Minister held a meeting with health ministers of states and union territories to discuss the scaling up of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 103.53 crores as per a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. "With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 103.53 Cr (1,03,53,25,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the health ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

