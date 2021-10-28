Left Menu

Lucknow: Two hurt in encounter with UP Police

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 00:00 IST
A member of the Mukhtar Ansari gang carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and his accomplice were injured in an encounter with the UP special task force in Old Lucknow on Wednesday, an official said.

Ali Sher, alias Doctor, along with his accomplice Kamran, alias Bannu, had come with the intention of murdering a prominent leader among traders and was injured in the encounter on the Faizullahganj road, police said. Subsequently, both injured criminals were admitted to the Bhauras Devras hospital.

