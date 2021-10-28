Left Menu

Delhi Police increases vigilance for festive season

Keeping the festive season in mind, Delhi Police has increased vigilance in the city.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 23:15 IST
Delhi Police increases vigilance for festive season
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Keeping the festive season in mind, Delhi Police has increased vigilance in the city. "We are making arrangements for the last 1.5-2 months for the festival season. Anti-terror measures have been taken. Checking has been increased in markets during peak hours. Police domination increased on roads and suspected locations of crime," said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Earlier this month, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi district Deepak Yadav said that the city police is on high alert after receiving security threat input from intelligence on the terrorist attack. "Delhi Police are on high alert as they got security threat input from intelligence on the terrorist attack. After getting the inputs police increased security in the public areas like markets and malls and the police are also working on security measures," Yadav had told ANI.

"However, this procedure goes on a daily basis in Delhi. But during the festivals season or on occasions like 15 August and 26 January, we start the special drives," he had said. The DCP had said that the police is doing surprise checking like tenants server verification drive every day.

"We are doing surprise checking like tenants server verification drive, neighbourhood watch scheme and other measures every day. All the officers are active in different areas for patrolling and checking vehicles passing through any checkpoint," Yadav had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021