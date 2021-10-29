Manchin says he accepts $1.75 trillion Biden agenda price tag
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday that the $1.75 trillion price tag on President Joe Biden's social and climate-change package is not too high for him, referring to it as "negotiated."
