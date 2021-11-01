Left Menu

Nepal, US Army start joint drill on disaster risk management: Official

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The armies of Nepal and the US on Monday started a month-long joint drill related to disaster risk management that will see participants from two sides hone skills pertaining to rescue operations in high-hilly and mountainous areas, according to an official statement.

Named 'Ex-Teak Nail-2022', the drill which started at Kathmandu's Chhauni-based Ranger Battalion of the Nepal Army has 50 participants from the Nepalese side while 20 from the US Army and will end on November 30.

''A joint drill related to disaster risk management of Nepali Army and US Army kicked off on Monday. Theoretical and practical knowledge related to water, search and rescue in high-hilly and mountainous areas would be imparted to the trainees during the training being organised in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Annapurna Base Camp area,'' according to a statement issued by the Nepal Army headquarters.

Brigadier General Dhurba Prakash Shah, members of the Pacific Augmentation Team of the US Embassy, Chief of the Office of Defence Cooperation, among others participated in the opening programamme.

The joint training is expected to enhance the theoretical and practical capabilities of army personnel of both the countries involved in search and rescue operation in high hilly and mountain regions, according to the Nepal Army press release.

