Nigerian held with drug worth over Rs 6 crore

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian man with methaqualone, a banned recreational drug, worth over Rs 6 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Inusa Godwin alias Jhon was arrested from Arey Road in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday after the ANC received a tip-off that somebody was arriving there to deliver the drug, he said.

Godwin already has cases registered against him at several police stations including Ghatkopar and Azad Maidan units of the ANC and Sonegaon police station in Nagpur, the official added.

He told ANC officials that his passport had been seized by a court in another case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further probe is on, the official said.

