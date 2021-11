UK's Frost to signal EU's Sefcovic on renewing efforts to get Northern Ireland deal - The Times

British Brexit minister David Frost will signal to the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic that the UK government will renew efforts to get a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol and enter intensive talks over the next few weeks, The Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/we-want-a-deal-on-northern-ireland-protocol-frost-tells-eu-in-bid-to-calm-tension-d709xzqbc on Friday.

Frost was keen to emphasise to Sefcovic that while the UK had reservations about the commission's proposals to reduce checks on goods crossing between Britain and Northern Ireland, they could, with changes, form the basis of an agreement, the newspaper reported citing sources.

