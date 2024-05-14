Unveiling the Legacy: Rare Archival Images of Tagore Grace Delhi Exhibition

Rare archival photographs of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore have been displayed as part of an exhibition in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

It has been hosted by the Conservation and Cultural Archives Division of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here.

The ongoing exhibition -- titled 'The Rare Photographs of Rabindranath Tagore' -- showcases photographs drawn from rare collections of Elizabeth Brunner, Ananda Coomaraswamy, Shambhu Saha, DRD Wadia, and Kapila Vatsyayan, the IGNCA said in a statement.

It also features various themes, including 'Santiniketan: Abode of Peace', focusing on its outstanding universal value, 'Tagore's Ecological Habitation and Agricultural Pursuits', exploring his environmental efforts, 'Tagore and Gandhi', delving into their relationship, and 'Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and His French Odyssey', highlighting his French connections, it said.

The IGNCA comes under the purview of the Ministry of Culture.

The exhibition will be on display till May 19. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism in a statement on Tuesday said it is participating in IMEX, Frankfurt from May 14-16.

The Ministry of Tourism aims to showcase the strengths of India as a leading MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism destination to the global market and to act as a catalyst to bring forth greater number of conferences and conventions to be hosted in the country.

IMEX is a hub for the global events industry, which offers an opportunity for professionals to enhance businesses, foster genuine connections, and gain insights.

