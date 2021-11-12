Left Menu

China's central bank says it will keep property market stable

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:04 IST
China's central bank says it will keep property market stable
China's central bank will act to keep property market stable and prevent prices from rising rapidly, it said on Friday.

The People's Bank of China will continue to monitor financial institutions to fend off financial risks, it said on its website without elaborating.

