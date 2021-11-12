China's central bank says it will keep property market stable
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:04 IST
China's central bank will act to keep property market stable and prevent prices from rising rapidly, it said on Friday.
The People's Bank of China will continue to monitor financial institutions to fend off financial risks, it said on its website without elaborating.
