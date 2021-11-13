Six lakh in J-K affected by drug-related issues; need for result-oriented action plan: Officials

Jammu and Kashmir has six lakh people affected by drug-related issues and 90 per cent of the substance abusers are from 17-33 age group, officials said on Friday.

Concerned over the issue, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta called for formulation of an action plan for achieving tangible results on the drug menace front, on-ground results within a stipulated time frame by involving both divisional, district administrations and other stakeholders.

The chief secretary (CS) chaired the maiden meeting of the state-level committee of narco coordination centre and outlined broad project contours for tackling drug menace in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was informed that Jammu and Kashmir lies in close vicinity to the golden crescent which produces 80 per cent of the world opium and is considered as the prime source of illicit drug trade, the officials said.

Citing a survey report on consumption, they said Jammu and Kashmir has six lakh people affected by drug-related issues which is approximately 4.6 per cent population of the Union territory of which 90 per cent users are from 17-33 age group.

The Chief Secretary underscored the need for compiling data on production of poppy and cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir as well as cross-border transportation to assess the presence of these drugs and their synthetic derivatives in the UT.

To tackle the drug issue, the CS stressed for formulation of a multi-faceted strategy including proper training of enforcement agencies, enhancement of drug testing capacity, assessment of illicit production and trade, seizure and destruction, arrest and conviction of accused, and counselling and rehabilitation of victims.

Mehta directed constitution of a sub-committee for drafting an action plan for achieving tangible, on-ground results within a stipulated time frame by involving both divisional, district administrations and other stakeholders.

