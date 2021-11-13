Left Menu

Snake shrine desecrated, Hindu outfits protest

Leaders of right wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP and Bajrang Dal, who visited the grove, warned of observing Kodikal city bandh on November 15 if the accused were not arrested immediately.VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell said it was the third time that an idol of Naga has been desecrated in the district.

A snake shrine in a sacred grove (Nagabana) at nearby Kodikal was found damaged on Saturday.

A stone at the Nagabana was found thrown away by some miscreants, police sources said.

Local people gathered at the spot and informed the police. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar also visited the place. Leaders of right wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, who visited the grove, warned of observing Kodikal city bandh on November 15 if the accused were not arrested immediately.

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell said it was the third time that an idol of Naga has been desecrated in the district. The first incident was in Panambur and then in Kulur. ''It is a planned strategy to desecrate Hindu worship centres,'' he alleged. Bajrang Dal Puneeth Attavar also said a bandh will be observed if the culprits are not arrested within a day. Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Shetty and local corporators joined the protest at Kodikal.

